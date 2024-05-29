BOX’s (BOX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $380,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $380,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

