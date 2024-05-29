Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 586.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 608,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 414,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,187. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

