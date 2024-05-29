Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BHFAL)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHFAL stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $24.25.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
