Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BHFAL)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAL stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

