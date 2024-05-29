British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the April 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTAFF opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

