Britvic plc (BTVCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Britvic Stock Down 0.3 %
BTVCY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Britvic has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.
Britvic Company Profile
