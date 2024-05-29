Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $21.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,390.65. 1,216,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,310. The company has a market cap of $644.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,331.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,211.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

