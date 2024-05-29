Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Target Price at GBX 1,732.33

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.33 ($22.12).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.33) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,033 ($13.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,289 ($29.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,151.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,298.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 42.70 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,243.24%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

