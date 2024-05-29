Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $64.14

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Envestnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Envestnet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Envestnet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

