Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target at $24.64

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The business’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.