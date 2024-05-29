Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $40.75

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $293,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROOT opened at $55.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.72. Root has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Root will post -6.59 EPS for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

