Brokers Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will earn $6.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.39 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2027 earnings at $36.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Shares of DECK opened at $1,079.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $879.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.34. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $464.25 and a 12 month high of $1,079.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 65.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

