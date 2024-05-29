Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

