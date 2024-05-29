Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

