Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile
