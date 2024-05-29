Bruce & Co. Inc. Purchases 70,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 2.4% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,650,000. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $34,698,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 470,886 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,473,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.