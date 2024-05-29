Bruce & Co. Inc. Sells 57,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bruce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATE. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 1,699,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $402.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

