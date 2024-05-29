Bruce & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for about 6.4% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CMS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. 2,028,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.