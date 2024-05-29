BTIG Research Raises Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $36.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,278. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $275,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 37.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 154,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 766,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 128,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

