Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $15.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BMBL

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.