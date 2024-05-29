Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 94,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,233. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

