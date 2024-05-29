CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $835.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $18.29. 429,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. CAE has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.