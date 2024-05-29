Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CAL opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $436,414.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,293,967.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

