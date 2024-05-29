Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 17th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.63.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
