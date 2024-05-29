Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 17th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0885 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.63.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

