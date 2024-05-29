Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CM opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $51.14.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
