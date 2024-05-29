Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 388 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after acquiring an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 442,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 138,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.