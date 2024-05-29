Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,431 i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $6,807,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.95 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIIV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIV

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.