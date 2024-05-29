Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,527 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,132 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,039 shares of company stock worth $3,176,939. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

