Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,852,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 405,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,624,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter.

VDE opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $105.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

