Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 211.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.