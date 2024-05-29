Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.