Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.4 %

HES opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.91.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Insider Activity

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

