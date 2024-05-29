Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 44.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 171.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

