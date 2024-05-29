Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 28,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $749.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

