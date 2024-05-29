Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Veritex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

