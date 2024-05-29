Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Trading Down 2.4%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 6,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -59.51.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 4,304.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

Further Reading

