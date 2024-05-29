Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.02

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 21100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Cascadero Copper Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Argentina. The company explores for cesium, silver, zinc, lead, gold, uranium, copper, tellurium, tin, molybdenum, iron, and rubidium ores. It holds interests in 27 mineral properties located in the northern area of the Argentine Puna.

Featured Articles

