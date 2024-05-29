Casper (CSPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.13 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $355.68 million and $7.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,640,214,196 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,365,007 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,638,808,529 with 12,044,025,491 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03042521 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $11,400,561.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

