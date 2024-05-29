Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in May

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Catena Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.
About Catena Media
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Catena Media
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.