Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Down 93.3% in May

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Catena Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides affiliation marketing services for operators of online sports betting and casino platforms in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment provides content, insights, and offers that connect people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

