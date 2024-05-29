CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

