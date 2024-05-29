CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.41

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 49301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

CBS Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

(Get Free Report)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.