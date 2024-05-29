CEEK VR Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $44.05 million and $3.42 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011358 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,755.37 or 0.99937046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011661 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00109983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003741 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05419372 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $3,596,944.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

