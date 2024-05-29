Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Director Dermot Mark Durcan Purchases 500 Shares

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.06. 1,619,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,892. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.96. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.37 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

