Centamin plc (CELTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Centamin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.
Centamin Company Profile
