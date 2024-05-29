Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

