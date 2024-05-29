CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 114,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 420,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.