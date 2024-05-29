Centrifuge (CFG) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $42.08 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,139,779 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 547,115,714 with 494,503,702 in circulation.

