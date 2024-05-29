Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 5253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.