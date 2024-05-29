Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chanson International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 3,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,724. Chanson International has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Chanson International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.