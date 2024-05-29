Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Chanson International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 3,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,724. Chanson International has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.
Chanson International Company Profile
