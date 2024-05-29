Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Check-Cap stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

