Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $121.85 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.