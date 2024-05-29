Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 318.8% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CTNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 11,871,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and a P/E ratio of -88.03. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

